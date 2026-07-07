Nyali braced for the fourth leg of PGK Equator Tour

Over 50 golfers are expected to take part in the fourth leg of the Professional Golfers Association of Kenya,PGK, Equator tour scheduled July 2nd -5th .

The par-71 coastal course is set to provide a distinctly different challenge from the inland venues that hosted the opening three legs of the circuit, testing players with its unique conditions and playing environment.

Samuel Njoroge whose form is buoyed by Sfaraicom posnosrshi currently leads the standings with 2,017 points and heads into the tournament in excellent form and will be looking to extend his advantage at the top.

However, he is expected to face strong competition from veteran golfer Dismas Indiza of Kakamega, winner of the third leg at Limuru Country Club, who sits second with 1,890 points.

Another Safaricom-backed professional Mohit Mediratta, currently third with 1,580 points, will also be aiming to close the gap, setting the stage for a highly competitive contest in Nyali.

Home favourite Matthew Wahome will also be among the players to watch as he returns to familiar territory. Wahome enters the tournament with renewed confidence following an encouraging performance at Limuru, where he recorded one of his strongest finishes of the season. He will be looking to capitalise on home-course advantage and mount a strong challenge for the title.

“I am pleased with how I performed at Limuru, especially after a challenging start to the season. That result has given me a lot of confidence as I head into Nyali, my home course. Competing at home comes with high expectations and added pressure, but I am optimistic about putting in a strong performance. I am looking to build on the momentum from the last leg and deliver an even better result this week,” said Matthew Wahome.

It will be the first time Nyali will host the PGK Equator tour.

The series has already been held at VetLab Sports Club, Thika Sports Club and Limuru Country Club, with eight more legs remaining on the calendar.