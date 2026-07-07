Gad Mathews announces departure from Gor Mahia Fc

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Mathews is set to part ways with the record 22-time Kenyan champions as part of a major squad overhaul ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The club’s administration manager, Ronald Ngala, confirmed that K’Ogalo will release eight players to make room for new signings, with Mathews among those heading for the exit alongside Levin Odhiambo, Bryson Wangai, Fidel Origa, Geoffrey Ochieng, Elly Owande, Christopher Ochieng and Reagan Ogola.

Mathews’ departure brings to an end a long and eventful spell at the club, which he joined from Wazito FC at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Over the years, the shot-stopper has weathered rocky patches, including a near-move to Bandari FC in 2023 that ultimately fell through, a surgery in 2025 that sidelined him for two months, and a sudden abdominal illness in Mombasa last October that saw him airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

His exit comes as Gor Mahia bolster their goalkeeping department, having already reportedly sealed the signings of Humphrey Katasi from rivals AFC Leopards and National Super League Golden Glove winner Michael Onyango from Equity FC.

The club is prioritising strength between the posts and up front, having identified a lack of cutting edge in attack last season.

Gor Mahia are preparing for a demanding 2026/27 campaign across three fronts — defending their FKF Premier League title, chasing Mozzart Bet Cup glory, and competing in the CAF Champions League. Ngala stressed the transfer plan is not a wholesale overhaul but a targeted effort to strengthen specific positions while preserving the core of the squad.

Mathews’ next destination has not yet been announced.