Sifuna ousted as ODM Secretary General after NEC meeting in Mombasa

The Orange Democratic Movement has removed Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from office with immediate effect, in a major leadership shake-up decided at the party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa. The party says the decision follows concerns over discipline and conduct within senior ranks. The resolution was reached during a meeting held in Mombasa and chaired by party leader Dr. Oburu Oginga. The committee appointed Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, who is also the Busia Woman Representative will take over in an acting capacity until a substantive holder is elected. She will oversee the party secretariat as ODM prepares for its National Delegates Convention scheduled for March 27th. Sifuna’s removal follows months of internal tensions between him and sections of the party leadership. The Nairobi Senator, one of ODM’s most visible and outspoken figures has recently taken positions that differed with the party’s dominant line, especially on cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration. His remarks triggered criticism from some party leaders who accused him of undermining collective decisions. He was notably absent from the Mombasa NEC meeting where the decision was made. Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi also did not attend, citing Senate duties in Nairobi. Party insiders say signs of disciplinary action had been building in recent weeks. Just days ago, Sifuna had dismissed reports of an imminent ouster, insisting he would remain loyal to ODM regardless of his position. The NEC meeting also adopted wider political resolutions, including plans to begin the formal process of withdrawing ODM from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, citing violations of the coalition agreement by partners. The party has now tasked its leadership with spearheading new coalition negotiations as it reorganises ahead of the next general election cycle. With the Secretary General’s office now under interim leadership and a delegates convention just weeks away, attention shifts to whether the fallout will deepen divisions within ODM, or reset the party’s internal order ahead of 2027.