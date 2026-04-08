Parliament summons Energy CS Wandayi over Ksh2.9B fuel scandal

The National Assembly Committee on Energy has summoned the Energy Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, to appear before it on Thursday, 9 am, to shed light on the Ksh2.9 billion substandard fuel scandal that has rocked the country.

The Committee, led by its Chair, David Gikaria, said the CS is expected to provide a detailed account of events that led to the arrest of four senior government officials under his watch, who are currently recording statements with detectives from the DCI.

Wandayi will also explain the integrity, enforcement and any other possible breaches within the petroleum importation framework, including the adherence to the G-to-G arrangement.

The Members also want to know how substandard or non-compliant products may have entered the supply chain, and identify specific regulatory or institutional lapses that were exploited that led to the taxpayers losing billions of their hard-earned money.

Stocks

Additionally, they called upon all investigative and enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth.

At the same time, the committee says it has been informed by the state department of energy that the country has fuel stocks that will last the nation for the next two weeks.

According to the submissions by the Opiyo Wandayi-led Ministry, the country’s petroleum stock levels as at 30th March 2026 were as follows: Super Petrol: 138,623 metric tons (16 days cover), Diesel: 207,84l metric tons (19 days cover) and Jet Fuel: 150,398 metric tons (49 days cover).