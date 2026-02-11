Konza Technopolis listed in Global 7 Wonders of Future Cities Initiative

Konza Technopolis has been confirmed as an official participant in the 7 Wonders of Future Cities initiative, a global programme highlighting emerging cities and urban developments that are shaping how people will live, work and interact in the future.

New7Wonders has indicated that participation in the programme is intended to promote awareness and dialogue through a positive and globally engaging competition.

The initiative is organised by New7Wonders, the international body known for global public engagement campaigns such as the New 7 Wonders of the World.

The Future Cities programme focuses on planned and emerging urban developments that demonstrate long-term approaches to urban planning, sustainability, innovation and economic growth.

Konza Technopolis is now listed among participating cities on the 7 Wonders of Future Cities platform, placing Kenya’s flagship smart city project alongside other developments from different regions of the world.

According to the organisers, the initiative aims to draw global attention to cities that are responding to the pressures of rapid urbanisation, climate change and technological transformation.

Participating cities are showcased as case studies to encourage discussion on how future cities can balance economic growth, environmental sustainability and quality of life.

In his welcoming remarks, Jean-Paul de la Fuente said, “We welcome Konza Technopolis as the first Official Participant in the 7 Wonders of Future Cities from Kenya, a worthy representative of dynamic change from one of the most exciting socio-economies in Africa and the world”.

Konza Technopolis is a key component of Kenya’s Vision 2030 development agenda and is designed as a technology-driven city supporting knowledge-based industries. The city is planned to host information and communication technology firms, research institutions, educational facilities and mixed-use developments.

Konza Technopolis CEO, John Paul Okwiri asserts participation in the initiative provides an opportunity to share Kenya’s experience in developing a purpose-built smart city with a global audience. “This recognition aligns with our ongoing efforts to position Konza Technopolis as a hub for innovation, research and digital enterprise within the region.” Added the CEO.

Urban planners and policy analysts have increasingly highlighted the need for African cities to adopt long-term planning approaches as populations continue to grow.

Kenya’s urban population is projected to rise steadily over the coming decades, placing increased pressure on housing, transport systems, public services and employment opportunities.

Smart city developments such as Konza Technopolis are often viewed as part of broader national strategies aimed at addressing these challenges through integrated planning, digital infrastructure and private sector investment.

Kenya’s Digital Economy Blueprint and investments in technology infrastructure have placed emphasis on the role of innovation-led cities in supporting economic diversification and job creation.

The 7 Wonders of Future Cities initiative highlights participating cities through digital platforms and public information campaigns, encouraging engagement from policymakers, urban planners, investors and the general public.

Organisers say the programme is intended to stimulate discussion on future urban models and share lessons across regions.

Konza’s inclusion comes at a time when governments across Africa are reassessing how cities are designed and managed to remain competitive and liveable.

Issues such as climate resilience, energy efficiency, mobility and access to services are increasingly shaping urban development strategies.