Singer Katy Perry loses trademark war with Australian Katie Perry

Australian designer Katie Perry has won the right to sell clothes under her name, claiming victory in a years-long trademark spat with US pop megastar Katy Perry.

Designer Katie Perry accused her far more famous namesake of trademark infringement, arguing she had claimed the “Katie Perry” brand before the singer became a global sensation.

But songstress Katy Perry said her music had already gone “viral” as the designer started selling clothes around 2008, and sought to have the Australian trademark scrubbed out.

An Australian court agreed with the singer, ruling in 2024 that the clothing trademark should be cancelled.

But Australia’s High Court has now ruled in favour of the local designer on appeal, finding there was unlikely to be any risk of “confusion” between the two.

“As far as I was concerned, she was a singer and not a fashion designer,” the Australian Perry wrote in a 2024 blog post.

“A reminder that the singer’s real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson.”

