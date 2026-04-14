US varsity unveils programme in Kenya to build AI capacity

Kenyan youth are being handed a new pathway into the global workforce as a US based university rolls out a major artificial intelligence (AI) focused fellowship across Africa.

Nexford University has officially launched the NextGen Africa Workforce Fellowship in Kenya targeting young people looking to gain globally competitive skills in an increasingly AI driven economy.

The program combines a fully online US accredited Bachelor of Business Administration with mentorship from some of Africa’s most influential leaders.

“This is not just about access to education,” said Fadl Al Tarzi, Nexford University Chief Executive Officer.

Fadl added, “Africa is entering a defining decade. Talent is not the constraint, preparation is. As AI reshapes industries globally, young Africans need both the skills and the exposure to compete and lead from the start of their careers.”

These include among others, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Oby Ezekwesili and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka .

The fellowship comes at a critical time with millions of young Kenyans entering the job market each year yet many still locked out of high quality employment opportunities.

According to Nexford over 80pc of employed youth in Kenya work in the informal sector highlighting the urgent need for relevant skills and qualifications.

According to Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the Fellowship reflects what is required for Africa to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving world.

“The future of Africa will be shaped by how well we prepare our young people to engage with a rapidly changing, knowledge-driven world. This Fellowship combines education, innovation, and

leadership development to ensure African talent is equipped to compete and lead globally,” he noted.

To bridge this gap the university has committed $5 million dollars in scholarships reducing the cost of the program to about $60 dollars a month.

Nexford is also strengthening its footprint in Kenya through partnerships with organizations like Nairobi City Thunder and Kenya Airways aiming to connect education with real world career opportunities.

Applications for the fellowship are now open with the first cohort expected to begin in June.