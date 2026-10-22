Stable policies to accelerate investment in construction sector

Kenya stands a chance to accelerate investments in construction sector if it adopts consistent policies.

Speakers at the 9th edition of Big 5 Construct Kenya in Nairobi said predictability in regulation and taxation makes it easier for investors to plan for strategic projects in the country.

“Big 5 Construct Kenya presents an opportunity to attract investment, strengthen local manufacturing and accelerate affordable housing delivery. With consistent policies and stronger international partnerships, Kenya can become a leading hub for innovative construction materials serving the wider African market,” said Dr. Erick Rutto, President Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI).

With more than 150 exhibitors from over 25 countries, Big 5 Construct Kenya brings together international suppliers and local businesses to present solutions for Kenya’s construction market.

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President at dmg events said Kenya is one of East Africa’s most active construction markets and is a key driver of the country’s economic growth and development, supported by a substantial pipeline of housing and urban development projects.

“As these projects create new opportunities, we’re excited to welcome the industry over the next three days to explore the products, build partnerships and exchange knowledge to support national development and delivery ambitions,” said Heijmans.

As Kenya transitions towards sustainable building practices, the event also debut Big 5 Impact Trail which showcased solutions that respond to the growing demand for lower-impact materials in line with the country’s sustainability ambitions.

Reflecting the importance of standards, skills and collaboration across the construction value chain, Susan Rutto, Acting Chief Executive Officer, National Construction Authority (NCA) noted, “Kenya’s construction industry continues to strengthen its focus to deliver quality, safe and sustainable buildings and infrastructure. Achieving these ambitions requires collaboration across the value chain, investment in skills and knowledge, and the adoption of evolving construction practices.”

This year’s event included in Country pavilions from China, Egypt, Italy and Türkiye return, joined by Germany, making its debut this year.