Why Kenya retirement future depends on saving more today

Higher National Social Security Fund contributions are reducing take-home pay for thousands of Kenyan workers, but financial experts say the changes could play a critical role in protecting future retirees from financial hardship and dependence in old age.

The phased implementation of enhanced contribution rates under the NSSF Act, 2013, has generated mixed reactions among workers and employers, with many expressing concern over the immediate impact on disposable income amid rising living costs.

However, retirement experts argue that the reforms should be viewed through a long-term lens.

“While the short-term pinch is real, the bigger picture tells a more hopeful story. The enhanced NSSF contributions represent a long-term investment in financial security for life after work,” said Vincent Ochoi, Head of Corporate Business at CIC Life Assurance.

The reforms come at a time when Kenya is grappling with a broader retirement challenge, one that extends beyond formal employment and raises questions about how millions of workers will sustain themselves after exiting the workforce.

Growing pressure on Kenya retirement system

For many years, retirement security in Kenya has relied heavily on family support, personal savings and continued economic activity well beyond retirement age.

However, changing economic realities and demographic shifts are placing increasing strain on these traditional support systems.

Improved healthcare and longer life expectancy mean many Kenyans are likely to spend between 15 and 25 years in retirement. During this period, retirees must continue meeting essential expenses such as healthcare, housing, food and daily living costs.

At the same time, urbanisation and changing family structures have reduced the ability of younger generations to fully support ageing relatives.

“The real challenge lies in the perception that retirement savings are a distant concern, easily postponed in favour of present needs,” Ochoi said.

“Yet many Kenyans will spend between 15 and 25 years in retirement and will require a reliable source of income during that period.”

According to retirement specialists, inadequate planning leaves many retirees vulnerable to financial instability, forcing some to depend on family members or continue working long after retirement.

“Without adequate planning, retirees risk becoming financially dependent on family members or struggling to meet basic needs. That is why structured retirement solutions are critical safeguards for long-term financial well-being,” Ochoi added.

Why higher NSSF contributions matter

The revised NSSF contribution framework seeks to increase the retirement savings accumulated by workers throughout their careers.

Historically, many employees reached retirement with relatively modest pension balances that were often insufficient to support their post-employment needs.

By increasing contributions gradually, policymakers hope to strengthen retirement outcomes and provide workers with more substantial financial resources when they eventually leave active employment.

Financial planners note that the benefits of pension contributions become more apparent over time as savings accumulate and investment returns compound.

The objective is not merely to increase deductions today but to improve financial security decades into the future.

The informal sector remains a major concern

While the NSSF reforms are expected to benefit workers in formal employment, experts warn that retirement security remains a significant challenge for the millions of Kenyans operating in the informal economy.

A substantial portion of the country’s workforce earns a living outside formal employment structures and does not benefit from mandatory pension contributions.

As a result, many self-employed professionals, small-scale traders, artisans and casual workers face the risk of reaching retirement age without sufficient savings.

“Retirement preparedness cannot rest on any single institution alone. Public pension schemes, private retirement plans and individual savings efforts must work together to create a resilient retirement framework,” Ochoi said.

Industry stakeholders have increasingly called for affordable and flexible retirement products capable of accommodating irregular income patterns common among informal sector workers.

Experts believe expanding retirement coverage beyond formal employment will be essential in building a financially secure ageing population.

Understanding pension accumulation

Pension plans are designed to help individuals build long-term financial security through regular contributions made during their working years.

These contributions are invested over time, allowing savings to grow and generate returns that contribute to the overall retirement fund.

Whether through employer-sponsored schemes or personal retirement arrangements, the goal remains the same: creating a dedicated pool of savings that can support an individual after active employment ends.

Financial advisers consistently emphasise the importance of starting early, noting that long-term investing allows individuals to benefit from the power of compounding.

The earlier a person begins saving, the greater the potential for wealth accumulation by retirement age.

Choosing an income strategy after retirement

When workers retire, they must decide how to convert their accumulated pension savings into sustainable income.

One common option is purchasing an annuity from a life insurance company.

An annuity provides a guaranteed stream of income, often through monthly payments, for the remainder of the retiree’s life. This arrangement offers certainty and protection from market fluctuations.

The alternative is income drawdown, which allows retirees to keep their savings invested while making periodic withdrawals according to their needs and within regulatory limits.

The approach provides greater flexibility and control but also exposes retirees to investment risk and the possibility of exhausting their funds if withdrawals are excessive or market performance is weak.

Industry experts advise retirees to carefully evaluate their financial goals, risk tolerance and expected retirement expenses before selecting either option.

Building retirement resilience

Analysts say improving retirement outcomes will require a combination of stronger public pension systems, increased financial literacy, and wider adoption of voluntary retirement savings products.

Particular attention will need to be given to expanding retirement coverage among informal sector workers, who represent a significant portion of Kenya labour force.

In addition, greater collaboration between government institutions, pension providers, and financial services firms could help create more inclusive retirement solutions tailored to different income levels and employment structures.

“It is natural for workers to focus on what leaves their payslips today. However, true financial well-being requires looking beyond the present moment and preparing for life after employment,” Ochoi said.

As Kenya pension landscape continues to evolve, experts maintain that the success of current reforms will ultimately be measured by whether future retirees can enjoy financial independence, dignity, and stability in their latter years.