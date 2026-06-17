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Stakeholders call for rough action on illegal fishing

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

African countries are being urged to move with speed to address illegal fishing, which costs the continent an estimated $11 billion in losses.

The launch of the Mombasa Declaration, as part of the Our Ocean Conference (OOC) aims to advance fisheries transparency to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. It serves as a call to action for coastal and flag states, moving from the debate of principles to global action.

It formalizes the political commitment of more than 10 countries to implement fisheries transparency measures already defined by the Global Charter for Transparency in Fisheries and promoted by the Fisheries Transparency Coalition (FTC), marking a clear transition to government action and coordinated implementation.

Bringing together ministers, policymakers, key political partners, and small-scale fishers, the Declaration commits to integrating practical and achievable transparency measures into legislation, policies, and enforcement systems. This signing marks the launch of a campaign to rally other nations (some are expected to do so by June 17).

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KBC Huduma Partnership

Coastal communities, artisanal fishers, and marine wildlife economies are bearing the brunt of the consequences of IUU fishing, which threatens livelihoods, food security, and, in the long term, the health of ocean ecosystems. The Mombasa Declaration addresses these challenges

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