BusinessLocal Business

Standard Chartered to scale sustainable financing innovations with DFIs in Kenya 

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Standard Chartered has announced plans to expand the scale and scope of sustainable financing in Kenya and across Africa this year, deepening partnerships with public institutions and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to channel capital into agriculture, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Kenya secured over $2.9 billion in investment commitments at the Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO 2026), with manufacturing, healthcare, and agribusiness among the standout sectors.

Against this backdrop, Standard Chartered said it will leverage the success of landmark transactions including a $100 million facility with British International Investment (BII), a $70 million programme with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Safaricom’s $130 million green bond to accelerate the structuring of more innovative financing solutions.

“Our ambition is to scale sustainable financing innovations with DFIs and governments, so we can mobilise more capital into agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure,” said incoming Standard Chartered Kenya Managing and CEO Birju Sanghrajka at the KIICO Conference.

“We are not just focused on deal volumes. We want to transform how capital flows in Africa. By blending concessional and commercial finance, we can derisk large projects, crowd in private investors, and ensure financing reaches sectors that directly improve livelihoods.”

An increase in financing deals with DFIs is expected to give Kenyan businesses greater access to affordable, longterm capital.

Sidian Bank Honored at the Think Business Bank Awards 2024
Konza Technopolis, HICOOL forge strategic partnership to strengthen China-Kenya innovation ties
Govt revokes licenses of 15 mining firms in Kilifi County
Premier Bank sees growth with planned expansion in coast region

This will enable manufacturers to expand production, healthcare providers to invest in new facilities, and agribusinesses to modernise operations.

KIICO projections suggest these investments could generate more than 63,000 jobs across priority sectors.

The wider economic impact is expected to be substantial.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers’ strategic agenda identifies an unmet export potential of around $5.3 billion for manufactured products, implying there is room for significant expansion if competitiveness and value addition are strengthened.

Healthcare investments will improve workforce productivity and resilience, while modernised agriculture could increase food security and raise rural incomes by an estimated 15–20% for smallholder farmers.

Together, these outcomes could add over one percentage point to Kenya’s annual GDP growth, supporting a more inclusive and sustainable development trajectory.

Sanghrajka emphasised that Nairobi is emerging as a regional capital hub, enabling Standard Chartered to structure, intermediate, and deploy global and regional capital efficiently.

“By anchoring these financing innovations in Kenya, we can scale them across East Africa, attracting international investors to sectors that will define the region’s future growth,” he said.

Standard Chartered expects to continue expanding its collaboration with DFIs, public institutions, and fintechs, positioning Kenya at the centre of its regional strategy for sustainable and inclusive investment.

Kakuzi half-year profit hits Kshs 295.5M
EABL full year net profit down 12pc to Ksh 10.9B
US threatens Anthropic with deadline in dispute on AI safeguards
MYDAWA raises Ksh 2.8B as regional expansion gains traction
Ruto to grace Siaya County’s inaugural investment conference
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DPP calls for enhanced civic responsibility ahead of 2027 polls
Next Article Kenya urged to fast-track life-saving ultrasound technology to reduce maternal deaths
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Pope Leo appoints Rev. Fr. Obed Muriungi Karobia as Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi
More
‘I feel humbled’ trailblazing media rally champion sheghu reacts to AWISI recognition
Rally Sports
Ksh 13M recovered from former Nairobi City Council official in cemetery land scandal
County News NEWS
Stat: 5.8pc of deaths in Nandi caused by Tuberculosis
County News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

Sistema.bio unveils biodigester manufacturing facility on World Environment Day

Business

Navigating the Global Supply Chain Crisis

BusinessInternational Business

Twitter to be ‘most accurate real-time info source’ – news boss

BusinessInternational Business

Beckham scores Euros deal with China tech giant

Show More