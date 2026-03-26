DPP calls for enhanced civic responsibility ahead of 2027 polls

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, has called for heightened civic responsibility and national cohesion as the country begins preparations for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the launch of the Mimi ni Mkenya initiative, Ingonga said the programme comes at a critical moment in Kenya’s democratic trajectory, stressing that an informed and engaged citizenry is key to safeguarding credible elections.

He described the initiative as both timely and necessary in strengthening active citizenship ahead of the polls.

Ingonga linked the objectives of the initiative to constitutional provisions, including Article 10 on national values, Article 38 on political rights and Article 81 on principles guiding free and fair elections.

“Free, fair and credible elections are the cornerstone of any democracy. However, their integrity is not only determined at the ballot box, but by our collective conduct before, during and after the electoral process,” he said.

He reiterated that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions remains committed to prosecuting electoral offences such as violence, hate speech, incitement and the spread of false information.

Ingonga further warned that electoral offences are increasingly evolving, particularly on digital platforms.

He noted that hate speech and incitement are now often spread through coded language and subtle expressions of ethnic contempt online, presenting new enforcement challenges.

To address these threats, he said the ODPP has initiated a review of legislative frameworks, including proposed amendments to the National Cohesion and Integration Act, to strengthen the prosecution of election-related crimes and tackle emerging concerns such as organised political violence.

The DPP also underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration, citing ongoing coordination between the ODPP, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He said joint training and capacity-building efforts are underway to enhance preparedness ahead of the 2027 polls.

Ingonga also linked the Mimi ni Mkenya initiative to voter mobilisation drives such as the Tuko Kadi Movement, stressing the need to pair voter registration with civic education.

According to him, registered voters must not only participate in elections but also reject incitement and report unlawful activities.

He said the ODPP remains committed to a people-centred prosecution approach that prioritises prevention through public awareness, partnerships and community engagement.

Ingonga called on stakeholders, including government agencies, media, civil society and development partners, to strengthen collaboration in public sensitisation, early warning systems and accountability mechanisms.

“The Mimi ni Mkenya initiative is more than a campaign, it is a clarion call to choose unity over division, truth over misinformation and justice over impunity. Let each one of us rise to that call,” he said.