Starlets provisional squad named ahead of Four-Nations tourney

Harambee starlets are scheduled to go to to camp this Friday to prepare for the Four Nations tournament which will be held in Zambia next month.

Head Coach Beldine Odemba has named the provisional squad that will prepare for that tournament and they include Emily Morang’a and Vivian Shiyonzo who will be making their return to the national women’s football team.

The others include Strikers Elizabeth Mideva, Jentrix Shikangwa, Defenders Elizabeth Ochaka, Ruth Ingosi, Midfielders Mwanahalima Adam and Lornah Nyarinda and Goal keepers Annedy Kundu and Lillan Awour.

The team will depart for Zambia on the 3rd of June before taking on Zimbabwe on the 6th and the hosts on the 9th of June.

The Four nations tournament will act as a buildup to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where Kenya will be making her second appearance.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu, Lilian Awuor, Vivian Shiyonzo

Defenders

Elizabeth Ochaka, Ruth Ingosi, Leah Andiema, Vivian Nasaka, Norah Ann, Enez Mango, Lorine Ilavonga, Euphrasier Shilwatso

Midfielders

Lorna Nyarinda, Tereza Engesha, Martha Amunyolete, Mwanalima Adam, Fasila Adhiambo

Forwards

Elizabeth Mideva, Jentrix Shikangwa, Elizabeth Wambui, Eglay Mukhwana, Emily Morang’a, Airin Madalina, Shaline Nambengele, Shirleen Opisa