Battle-hardened Madagascar slam gauntlet ahead of UFAK Karate Championships

Madagascar fired an early warning to hosts Kenya and the rest of the region after becoming the first delegation to arrive in Nairobi ahead of the highly anticipated UFAK Region East Karate Championships set for 28th–31st May 2026 at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena.

The confident Malagasy team touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday afternoon carrying not only their luggage but also strong ambitions of dominating the regional showpiece. Led by Madagascar Karate Federation President Dr. Emile Ratefimanamary, the team immediately declared its intention to battle for gold medals across all categories in what promises to be one of the most competitive editions of the championships.

Madagascar has over the years built a formidable reputation on the African karate scene and is widely regarded as one of the continent’s powerhouses. Their arrival has instantly injected excitement and intensity into the tournament atmosphere as Kenya prepares to host athletes, coaches, referees and officials from across East Africa.

Speaking shortly after arrival, Dr. Ratefimanamary praised Kenya for taking up the responsibility of hosting the prestigious regional event while confidently expressing belief in his squad’s ability to shine on the tatami.

“We are glad to be in Nairobi, Kenya for this wonderful competition. It is never easy to host such championships and for Kenya to do it deserves much appreciation. We have a very competitive team that is ready to compete well and fight for top honors in every category,” said Dr. Ratefimanamary.

His sentiments were echoed by head coach Ricko Rakotonanana, who revealed that the team had undergone rigorous preparations ahead of the championship. The tactician noted that Madagascar would not be intimidated despite strong competition expected from the hosts Kenya and other participating nations.

“We have prepared well and the athletes we have entered are our best. We know other countries, including the hosts, are also looking to win, but we shall give our best,” said Rakotonanana.

The arrival of Team Madagascar marks the beginning of what is expected to be a colourful week of elite karate action in Nairobi. Organizers say eleven more countries are expected to arrive on Wednesday as the city gears up to welcome the region’s finest karate talent.

The championship will begin with technical training sessions and seminars for referees and coaches before the actual competition starts on Saturday and Sunday at the iconic Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena.

Kenya, buoyed by home support, is expected to field a strong team determined to defend national pride against seasoned regional rivals such as Madagascar, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ethiopia among others. Fans are expected to witness explosive bouts, tactical brilliance and displays of discipline synonymous with karate at the highest level.

With rivalries already heating up even before the opening ceremony, the stage is set for an unforgettable championship that will not only celebrate sporting excellence but also strengthen unity and friendship among nations in the East African region.

Team Madagascar Delegation

Dr Emile Ratefimanamary

Zanakolona Hermann – Referee and translator

Ricko Rakotonanana – coach

Christian Rajaonarison – The lady

Sudrianarivo NyAina

Ravelonarivo Audhy

Andriamihajatiana Mondeloy