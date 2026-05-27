SportsVolleyBall

Volleyball: Kenya names CAVB Zone 5 squad ahead of the qualifiers

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Kenya Volleyball setter Felix Otieno  and Middle blocker  Felix Ogembo have been dropped from the final 14 player squad that will represent the country in the CAVB Zone 5 Nations qualifiers in Kampala, Uganda.

Those who made the cut include among others Elphas Makuto ,Simon Kipkorir, outside hitter Denis Esokon and Moses Kamau, Setters Brian Melly and Kelvin Kipkogei.

Stephen Barrack and Hudson Kipchumba will be the Liberos .Middle blockers Levis Ogutu and Brian Kimonde  also made it to the final squad that has been training in Nairobi ahead of the zonal event.

The team is scheduled to leave on Sunday for Kampala..The CAVB Zone 5 men’s qualifiers are scheduled to start on the 30th of May to 6th of June this year.

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LIBEROS

Stephen Barack

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Hudson Kipchumba

SETTERS

Brian Melly

Kelvin Kipkosgei

OPPOSITE

Peter Kamara

Elphas Makuto

Simon Kipkorir

OUTSIDE HITTERS 

Moses Kamau

Nicholas Matui

Denis Esokon

Denis Omollo

MIDDLE BLOCKERS

Wilson Cheruiyot

Levis Ogutu

Brian Kamonde

 

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