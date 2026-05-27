Volleyball: Kenya names CAVB Zone 5 squad ahead of the qualifiers

Kenya Volleyball setter Felix Otieno and Middle blocker Felix Ogembo have been dropped from the final 14 player squad that will represent the country in the CAVB Zone 5 Nations qualifiers in Kampala, Uganda.
Those who made the cut include among others Elphas Makuto ,Simon Kipkorir, outside hitter Denis Esokon and Moses Kamau, Setters Brian Melly and Kelvin Kipkogei.
Stephen Barrack and Hudson Kipchumba will be the Liberos .Middle blockers Levis Ogutu and Brian Kimonde also made it to the final squad that has been training in Nairobi ahead of the zonal event.
The team is scheduled to leave on Sunday for Kampala..The CAVB Zone 5 men’s qualifiers are scheduled to start on the 30th of May to 6th of June this year.
LIBEROS
Stephen Barack
Hudson Kipchumba
SETTERS
Brian Melly
Kelvin Kipkosgei
OPPOSITE
Peter Kamara
Elphas Makuto
Simon Kipkorir
OUTSIDE HITTERS
Moses Kamau
Nicholas Matui
Denis Esokon
Denis Omollo
MIDDLE BLOCKERS
Wilson Cheruiyot
Levis Ogutu
Brian Kamonde