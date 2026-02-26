County NewsHealthNEWS

KNPHI, KMTC to partner to enhance national health outcomes 

The Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) and Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) are set for collaboration presenting a strategic opportunity geared towards strengthening Kenya’s preventive and promotive health systems focusing on workforce development, pandemic preparedness and specialised training.

The move follows a courtesy visit to the KNPHI’S Afya Annex office by the KMTC top leadership team led by its Deputy Director Finance Planning and Administration Lucy Chebungei following a call from the Global Health Security on Strengthening prevention and response to public health threats.

She emphasized the college’s commitment to prevention of disease outbreaks through provision of short courses such as surveillance and epidemiology and specialized training in public health, nutrition, and community health, thus bolstering implementation of Universal Health Coverage.

Dr Kamene Kimenye Acting Director General of KNPHI lauded their engagement which positions the Institute not just as a regulatory and coordination body, but as a capacity-building leader, ensuring that Kenya’s public health workforce is skilled, responsive, and future-ready.

The engagement further strengthens institutional synergy, enhances national health security, and advances sustainable public health development in Kenya.

The key areas of collaboration are Public Health Workforce Development, Disease Surveillance & Response, Research and Innovation, Laboratory Systems Strengthening, Emergency Preparedness and Health Security, Health Information and Data Management as well as Community Health Systems Strengthening.

KMTC has grown into one of the largest medical training institutions in East and Central Africa, with over 85,000 students enrolled across 91 campuses nationwide to support UHC goals, covering 46 of the 47 counties.

The KNPHI through Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) offersa three-tier program in recognition of the need to have a skilled public health workforce that supports disease surveillance systems, timely response to public health emergencies, and data analysis for decision making.

