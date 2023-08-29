Faulu Bank to expand SME customer base with new solutions

Faulu Microfinance Bank is targeting to enhance its Small and Medium Enterprise customer base with the rollout of new enterprise solutions.

According to Faulu Bank Head of Business Growth Joshua Kittony, its Biashara Customer Value proposition (CVP), Blended Retail CVP and Digital CVP are aimed at boosting boost customer experience across the country.

“At Faulu, we recognize the integral role that SMEs play in driving economic growth. To support their endeavors, we have been conducting a series of Customer Engagement forums to demystify our revamped solutions, empowering our customers with the financial tools they need to succeed,” said Kittony.

Biashara CVP offers trader tailor-made solutions such as pre-approved loan limits, especially those who deal in fast-moving goods and also acts as an avenue for mobilizing deposits which will in turn enable customers build their credit financial profile before accessing the facilities.

On the other hand, Blended Retail CVP targets salaried customers who own side businesses and hence the need to offer consolidated financial solutions for all their needs.

“The key focus for this is to offer working capital loans, trade finance, SME loans, including asset finance, to facilitate the expansion and sustainability of these enterprises, “he said.

Digital Value Proposition aims at dispensing micro loans digitally hence play a major role in the recruitment of youths to the bank.