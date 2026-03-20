AthleticsSports

Kibet, Okecth and Tinega cruise to World Indoor semis in Poland

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read
World Indoor Championships, 2026, WICH, Torun, Kujawy Pomorze - Noah KIBET 800 Metres Men, KEN, Maciej WYDERKA 800 Metres Men, POL, Sean DOLAN 800 Metres Men, USA , James HARDING 800 Metres Men, NZL, Ryan CLARKE 800 Metres Men, NED

Kenyans Noah Kibet, Mercy Oketch and Brian Tinega qualified for the semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland on Friday.

Kibet, who bagged silver in the race in 2022, won heat 6 of the first round in 1:45.84, to qualify for Saturday’s semi-final.

National 400M record holder Oketch,clocked 51.57 seconds to place second in Heat 6, securing her spot in the semi-finals later tonight.

Brian Tinega also sailed to semis in 400m after finishing 2nd in heat 2, posting 46.81 seconds.

However, Gladys Ngetich and Rosemary missed out on the 800m semi-finals.

Longisa finished last in heat 1 with a personal best time of 2:03.48, while Ngetich finished 5th in the 2nd heat.

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Kenya is represented by 8 athletes in the 3-day championship participating in 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

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