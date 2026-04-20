Students dilemma as TVET Authority shuts down all KIM campuses

Kenyans who graduated from the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) beyond 2018 with certificates, diplomas and other professional certifications have been handed a blow after the government nullified the qualifications.

In a statement released on Monday, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) said it has revoked the accreditation given to the institution and all its campuses and has ordered immediate closure of the institution.

According to the authority, the legal action was taken after KIM was found to be offering and awarding various academic and professional to the public without accreditation.

“The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 201 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement,” said Timothy Nyongesa, TVETA Acting Director General.

The authority says KIM was found to be offering programmes not approved and awarding academic qualifications contrary to TVET Act and employing trainers who do not have valid training licenses.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution while engaging with KIM and to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any programmes of study,” added Nyongesa.

While being cognizant of the notice, KIM Chief Executive Officer Dr Mureithi Ndegwa urged students and alumni to remain calm as the institutions looks into the matter.

“KIM is currently reviewing the contents of the notice and is actively engaging relevant regulatory authorities to address the issues raised and determine the appropriate course of action in line with the law,” said Dr Ndegwa.

Information available on the institution’s website indicate that KIM which was founded in 1954 currently has 13 branches spread across the country and has had at least 70,000 graduates.