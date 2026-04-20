FootballSports

Konate says he is close to signing new Liverpool deal

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Ibrahima Konate says he is “close to an agreement” with Liverpool over a new contract and there is a “big chance” he will remain at Anfield next season.

The France centre-back’s current deal expires this July, five years after he joined from RB Leipzig for £35m.

Speaking after Liverpool’s Merseyside derby win on Sunday, the 26-year-old insisted his future has never been in doubt, implying that he told sporting director Richard Hughes from the outset of negotiations he did not want to leave.

“There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement,” said Konate.

“I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way.”

He added: “For sure, there is a big chance that I’m here next season. This is what I’ve always wanted.

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“I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard what I said to him in September, November before everyone talked about everything and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.

“When he’s going to reply, you will see. I just wish that.”

 

 

 

 

 

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