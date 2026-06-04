Public order, protection of business key roles of new police unit, Murkomen says

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said that effective public order management and protection of businesses are critical considerations in the establishment of Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

He spoke during a learning tour of the City of London Police, a unit dedicated to maintaining law and order in London.

“We sought to learn the systems put in place to manage public order and protect businesses and critical installations,” he said.

Murkomen said the insights gathered will be instrumental in building a modern, professional, and effective police unit to maintain law and order in Nairobi.

Earlier in the day the CS met the UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Rt. Shabana Mahmood.

They explored cooperation in the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, as well as matters of mutual interest between the two countries, including the Kenya-UK strategic partnership framework and security compact.

He was accompanied by Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja, National Government Coordination PS Ahmed Ibrahim, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Amb Maurice Makoloo, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, among other officials.