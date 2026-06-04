County News

Achani issues Kshs. 19M bursary to Vocational Training Centres

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani and her Deputy Governor, Chirema Kombo, issued a Ksh.19 million bursary cheque to 43 Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) across the county at Babla Grounds in Ukunda Ward, Msambweni Sub-county.

Kwale County has so far employed 134 instructors offering courses such as carpentry and joinery, computer operations, dressmaking, hospitality, plumbing and pipe fitting, secretarial studies, among others.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 250 graduands from nine Vocational Training Centres in Msambweni Sub-county, Governor Achani said her administration has prioritized education, adding that Ksh. 156 million has been allocated to the VTC sector in the current financial year.

“Apart from that, the Office of the Controller of Budget, under Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o, has approved a Ksh.36 million grant for VTCs to help run the centres,” said Governor Achani.

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She promised that her government will continue supporting the centres through the provision of equipment and tools, as well as infrastructure development, to ensure learning is not interrupted.

Deputy Governor Chirema Kombo encouraged the graduands to utilize the skills they have acquired to create opportunities for themselves and contribute to the development of their communities.

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“The skills you have gained are valuable assets. Use them to build successful careers, establish businesses, and inspire others to pursue technical education,” noted Deputy Governor Kombo.

County Executive Committee Member for Education Mishi Kaole called upon the graduands to use the practical skills they had acquired to become self-reliant and create employment opportunities.

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