KMSA warns of strong winds in 14 counties

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) warns that strong winds expected in several parts of the country this month could disrupt marine transport and damage infrastructure, including roofs and power lines.

In the monthly forecast, the KMSA says strong southerly to south-easterly winds, with speeds exceeding 25 knots (12.86 m/s), are expected to occur over Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu, Tana River, Kitui, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana and Samburu counties.

“Fog is likely to reduce visibility on roads that traverse highland areas, increasing the risk of road accidents and delays,” says KMSA Deputy Director Kennedy Thiong’o and adds, “Fog may occasionally lead to interruption of operations at the Wilson and Jomo Kenyatta Airports. He further notes that fog formation in Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Nairobi counties may pose a danger to motorists due to low visibility.

According to the forecast, intermittent rainfall may make roads slippery and affect construction activities in Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, and Kilifi.

The Weatherman says that August marks the gradual cessation of the cold season, as Kenya experiences its coolest conditions of the year, with mean temperatures typically ranging from about 5°C in Nyandarua, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nairobi, Kirinyaga, Kiambu and Tharaka-Nithi counties to more than 30°C in the Counties of Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo and Tana River.

“These cooler temperatures result from the dominance of the southeast monsoon, which brings relatively cool air from the Indian Ocean; widespread cloud cover that reduces solar heating; and the influence of Southern Hemisphere winter air masses”, says Thiong’o.

He adds “In addition, mountainous terrain over Meru, Embu, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, TharakaNithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, and Bungoma causes further cooling in these regions.”

The Met Service warns that due to the expected cool and chilly conditions, cases of respiratory diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, flu, and the common cold are likely to increase in areas such as Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and Nairobi counties.

“In arid and semi-arid regions that are expected to remain dry, dust exposure driven by strong winds may aggravate respiratory problems and eye infections,” warns the Deputy Director of Met Service.

Water availability over the ASAL areas is expected to decline due to the dry weather conditions expected in the areas.

The water catchment areas over Mt. Elgon areas and Mau Escarpment are expected to receive near-to-below average rainfall during the month, while those over Mt. Kenya are expected to experience mainly dry weather conditions, which, according to the weatherman, may adversely affect water levels in hydro-electric dams.