The Strategic Mirage: Why military capability is not a guarantee of strategic advantage

The modern battlefield of 2026 has become a theater of profound cognitive dissonance, where the sheer, unmatched brilliance of military technology often masks a hollow strategic core.

As we witness the ongoing joint operations across the Middle East, the global community is being forced to confront a sobering reality that the masters of operational art have long understood: military capability—the raw power to destroy—is fundamentally different from strategic advantage—the ability to achieve a favourable political settlement.

To the untrained eye, the “War of the Algorithm” and the deployment of autonomous swarms suggest a world where victory is a matter of superior processing speed. Yet, as the recent escalations illustrate, one can “annihilate” a navy or “obliterate” a missile site while simultaneously losing the broader war of objectives. This is the central paradox of modern state warfare, where the “Acme of Skill” described by Sun Tzu is being traded for the blunt application of force, often with diminishing returns.

True excellence in operational art requires a disciplined alignment of ends, ways, and means, yet current discourses frequently conflates “inflicting damage” with “achieving success.” While most powers of our times possess overwhelming conventional superiority and an OODA loop compressed to milliseconds by artificial intelligence, these capabilities are merely tools, not outcomes.

As Carl von Clausewitz famously argued, war is the continuation of politics by other means; therefore, any military action that does not lead to a sustainable political end-state is merely “senseless violence on a grand scale.” In our modern contexts, the pursuit of “Regime Change” through airstrikes—framed by some as “regime change from the skies”—often ignores the Clausewitzian “Moral Element.” Without a viable domestic alternative to govern or a willingness to commit to long-term stabilization, such strikes risk creating a power vacuum or a “Vertical Jungle” of internal chaos that favours radicalization over democratization.

In such scenarios, the tactical capability to strike a leadership node does not translate to a strategic advantage; it merely replaces a known threat with an unpredictable, hydra-headed catastrophe.

Furthermore, the history of conflict demonstrates that the destruction of infrastructure rarely leads to the capitulation of will, a lesson echoed by B.H. Liddell Hart’s “Indirect Approach.” While precision strikes may degrade physical nuclear facilities or ballistic missile inventories and ordnance stockpiles, they cannot erase the human capital—the scientific knowledge and nationalistic fervor—that underpins these programs. In fact, raw power used to shatter a nation’s sovereign defenses often triggers a “Rally ‘Round the Flag’” effect, hardening the adversary’s negotiating position and hardening their resolve to rebuild with greater clandestine determination. When military action is used as a blunt instrument to “force” an opponent back to the table, it frequently destroys the very diplomatic channels it sought to leverage. The strategic advantage is lost because the “Ways” (military strikes) have fundamentally undermined the “Ends” (say a negotiated non-proliferation agreement).

The most haunting lesson of our times is the “Megacity Paradox” and the vulnerability of the intelligence layer. As state warfare moves into densely populated urban hubs, the use of overwhelming force against critical infrastructure creates a “Strategic Deficit.”

Leveling a power grid or a command centre in a city of millions may be a tactical triumph, but the resulting humanitarian fallout and the destruction of social safeguards create a moral and political burden that no military can sustain. We must remember Napoleon’s maxim that the moral is to the physical as three is to one.

In modern state warfare, if your capabilities destroy the very infrastructure required to sustain a society, you have negated your own advantage and handed the psychological high ground to the insurgent.

In conclusion, the architecture of a successful military campaign must be built on the realization that victory is a psychological state, not a geographic or technical one. Strategic advantage is found in the ability to control the environment and shape the opponent’s choices, not just in the capacity to erase their coordinates from a map. Before the first missile is launched, the consultant strategist asks: “What does success look like the day after the strikes?” If the answer is a landscape of rubble, a radicalized population, and a ruptured global order, then no amount of military capability can be called a victory.

True operational art lies in the restraint and the precise application of force to achieve a specific, realistic political goal, for if a commander wins the battle but loses the peace, they have merely perfected the art of failing at a higher speed.

Col(rtd) I K Guleid is a Consultant in Defence, National Security, and Disaster Risk Management