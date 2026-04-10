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Kenya pushes for unified peace process in Sudan, urges dialogue over force

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Kenya has underscored the need for a unified and inclusive peace process in Sudan stressing that all key actors must be brought to the same table to end the cycle of fragmented negotiations and forum shopping.

Speaking when he held talks with Pekka Haavisto, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged the need to broaden the process to include elders, women, youth, community and religious leaders, and civil society, ensuring a truly representative pathway to peace.

Kenya emphasised that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means warning that as long as the parties remain locked in a contest of force, lasting peace will remain out of reach.

“I emphasised that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means. As long as the parties remain locked in a contest of force, lasting peace will remain out of reach,” Mudavadi emphasised.

Kenya called on all actors to embrace dialogue urging them to commit to negotiations to end conflict and save millions of lives.

“Dialogue must prevail, and all sides must commit to negotiations to safeguard the lives of millions, particularly women and children who continue to bear the heaviest burden,” CS Mudavadi noted.

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Further Mudavadi raised concern over the continued flow of arms into Sudan, warning of the wider regional risks should instability spill across borders.

He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to supporting a credible, inclusive and sustainable peace process that restores stability in Sudan and the region.

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