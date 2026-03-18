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PS Isaboke engages European Commission on digital cooperation

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The Principal Secretary Steve Isaboke has underscored the importance of strengthening Kenya–EU digital cooperation to advance inclusive and resilient technology ecosystems.

Speaking Tuesday when he met with Renate Nikolay, Deputy Director-General at the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology of the European Commission, the PS noted that strengthening Kenya–EU cooperation in the digital space will advance inclusive and resilient technology ecosystems.

The discussions built on the Kenya–EU partnership, focusing on policy, legal and regulatory frameworks, including lessons from the EU’s Digital Services Act, while highlighting Kenya’s inclusive and innovation-driven approach.

Key areas of engagement included spectrum management, satellite and direct-to-device connectivity, closing the digital divide, telecom liberalisation and strengthening ecosystem resilience in the context of AI-driven transformation.

The EU delegation included Tom Doise and Carlotta Sairally, International Relations Officers; Jorge Pereiro Pinon, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Kenya; and Milou Vanmulken, Programme Manager for Digitalisation.

Also present were Patricia Ondeng, Secretary for Public Communication, and Temesi Mukani, Secretary for Information and Broadcasting.

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