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Three Senegalese AFCON fans say ‘dima Maghrib’ upon release after serving sentences in Morocco

AFP and Dismas Otuke
By AFP and Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Three Senegalese supporters were released from a Moroccan prison on Saturday after serving a three-month sentence for their involvement in the violence that broke out during the AFCON final in Rabat, an AFP journalist reported.

The three men left Al Arjat 2 prison, northeast of Rabat, in a gendarmerie vehicle headed for a police station near Salé before being officially set free.

Upon leaving the station, the three smiling supporters were welcomed by members of the Senegalese embassy. One of them told the AFP: “Dima Maroc, dima Maghrib” (+long live Morocco+ in Moroccan dialect).

In the same case, 15 other Senegalese fans are serving sentences ranging from six months to one year, which were upheld on appeal this past Monday.

Detained since the final on January 18, they were prosecuted for “hooliganism,” a charge including acts of violence—notably against law enforcement—property damage to sports equipment, pitch invasion, and throwing projectiles.

A French national of Algerian origin was also released Saturday after serving three months for throwing a water bottle during the final.

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On the night of the final in Rabat, the referee awarded a penalty to Morocco in the closing moments of the match, shortly after disallowing a goal for Senegal.

Outraged by the decision, several Senegalese players left the field, and the final descended into chaos and confusion. Some Senegalese fans attempted to invade the pitch and threw projectiles.

The Senegalese players eventually returned to the field; Moroccan striker Brahim Diaz missed his penalty, and Senegal went on to win 1-0 thanks to a goal by Pape Gueye during extra time.

Following the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision on March 17 to award the 2025 AFCON title to Morocco by forfeit, Senegal has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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