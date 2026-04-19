SportsVolleyBall

Volleyball: Pool Phase Concludes in Cairo, Round of Sixteen Confirms

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The pool stage of the 2026 Women’s African Volleyball Club Championship came to a thrilling conclusion on Friday in Cairo, with top clubs asserting dominance while others battled fiercely for qualification into the knockout rounds.

Day 5 delivered decisive results across all pools, confirming the form of tournament favorites and shaping the path to the round of 16.

Hosts Al Ahly (AHL) capped off a flawless Pool A campaign in emphatic fashion, brushing aside Omnisport Descartes (OMD) of Côte d’Ivoire in straight sets (25-06, 25-16, 25-12). Their dominant run underlines their status as strong title contenders heading into the next stage.

In Pool B, Ghana’s KSC closed their group matches on a high with a convincing 3-0 victory over VC La Loi (VCL) of DR Congo. Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) also maintained momentum, dispatching Senegal’s Sococim (SOC) in straight sets to secure a strong finish and reinforce Kenya’s presence among the top contenders.

Pool C saw Kenya’s DCI emerge victorious in a competitive four-set encounter against Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), demonstrating resilience after dropping a set. Uganda’s KCCA (KCC) were equally impressive, sealing a dominant straight-sets win over Volleyball La Eagles (VLA) to book their place in the next round with confidence.

In Pool D, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) continued their excellent form with a 3-0 triumph over Cameroon’s Litto Team Volleyball (LTV), finishing the group stage strongly. The clash between Nigeria’s VPC and Seychelles’ ARS nearly provided late drama, going the distance in a four-set battle, highlighting the competitive depth of the tournament even among closely matched sides.

Hussein Mohammed calls for collaboration in developing boxing in Kenya
Landmark outcomes from Djibouti’s CECAFA General Assembly
Kipyegon goes for World record in Breaking4 Project
64 teams confirmed for this year’s Rhino Charge

With the pool phase now complete, the competition shifts to the knockout rounds, where the intensity is expected to rise further. Africa’s top clubs have shown their quality, and the race for continental glory remains wide open as teams prepare for the decisive battles ahead.

Youth Athletics scoop big after the ministry tripled its budget
2024 CHAN Chronicles: Team Profile: The Central African Republic
Tottenham end 17-year trophy wait as they beat Man U to lift Europa League title
Jackson Musomba and team win KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Machakos
Kenya Volleyball team aiming to continue with good outing after Tanzania win
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Three Senegalese AFCON fans say ‘dima Maghrib’ upon release after serving sentences in Morocco
Next Article Pope says ‘tyrants’ speech was not aimed at Trump
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Pope says ‘tyrants’ speech was not aimed at Trump
International News
Three Senegalese AFCON fans say ‘dima Maghrib’ upon release after serving sentences in Morocco
AFCON 2025 Football
Kenya eyes trade, investment opportunities in Ruto’s visit to Italy
Local News
ODM-UDA cracks widen as zoning row rocks Nyanza rallies
Local News

You May also Like

GolfSports

Michael Karanga wins Barry Cup in Mombasa

AthleticsSports

Ndakaini Half Marathon to return after three year break

FootballSports

Betika sponsors Karamoja and Chris Oguso Cup tournaments

FootballSports

Mathare United return to premier League

Show More