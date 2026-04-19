Volleyball: Pool Phase Concludes in Cairo, Round of Sixteen Confirms

The pool stage of the 2026 Women’s African Volleyball Club Championship came to a thrilling conclusion on Friday in Cairo, with top clubs asserting dominance while others battled fiercely for qualification into the knockout rounds.

Day 5 delivered decisive results across all pools, confirming the form of tournament favorites and shaping the path to the round of 16.

Hosts Al Ahly (AHL) capped off a flawless Pool A campaign in emphatic fashion, brushing aside Omnisport Descartes (OMD) of Côte d’Ivoire in straight sets (25-06, 25-16, 25-12). Their dominant run underlines their status as strong title contenders heading into the next stage.

In Pool B, Ghana’s KSC closed their group matches on a high with a convincing 3-0 victory over VC La Loi (VCL) of DR Congo. Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) also maintained momentum, dispatching Senegal’s Sococim (SOC) in straight sets to secure a strong finish and reinforce Kenya’s presence among the top contenders.

Pool C saw Kenya’s DCI emerge victorious in a competitive four-set encounter against Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), demonstrating resilience after dropping a set. Uganda’s KCCA (KCC) were equally impressive, sealing a dominant straight-sets win over Volleyball La Eagles (VLA) to book their place in the next round with confidence.

In Pool D, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) continued their excellent form with a 3-0 triumph over Cameroon’s Litto Team Volleyball (LTV), finishing the group stage strongly. The clash between Nigeria’s VPC and Seychelles’ ARS nearly provided late drama, going the distance in a four-set battle, highlighting the competitive depth of the tournament even among closely matched sides.

With the pool phase now complete, the competition shifts to the knockout rounds, where the intensity is expected to rise further. Africa’s top clubs have shown their quality, and the race for continental glory remains wide open as teams prepare for the decisive battles ahead.