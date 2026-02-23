FootballSportsWAFCON 2026

Harambee Starlets to depart for Abidjan on Saturday for WAFCON build-ups

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
The National women’s soccer team -Harambee Starlets, will depart for Abidjan this Saturday, 28th February, to play two friendly matches in preparation for the 16th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations set for Morocco from next month.

The team, which has been in a local residential training camp at Kasarani stadium, will play Benin on the 2nd of next month at the Allasane Ouattara stadium before facing the hosts, the Ivory Coast, two days later.

Harambee Starlets, under coach Beldine Odemba, will then pitch a residential camp in Miramas, Marseille, France, until 15th March, when they will travel to Morocco, two days before the tournament kick-off.

Kenya, which is making its 2nd WAFCON appearance, is in pool A in this year’s edition alongside hosts Morocco, Algeria, and Senegal.

The 2026 WAFCON will be staged in four venues across three cities: Rabat, Casablanca, and Fez, between March 17th and 3rd April.

