Tim Draper backs Africa Blockchain Festival 2026

Billionaire venture capitalist and longtime Bitcoin advocate Tim Draper has highlighted Africa’s potential to leapfrog traditional financial systems, as Nairobi prepares to host Africa Blockchain Festival 2026 from October 15 to 17.

Speaking with Africa Blockchain Festival founder Olubunmi Fabanwo ahead of the Nairobi gathering, Draper said Africa’s growing use of digital assets, expanding technology ecosystem and young population could position the continent at the forefront of the next phase of global digital finance.

His comments come at a significant moment for Kenya, which is strengthening its position as a regional center for fintech, digital payments and blockchain innovation while establishing a formal regulatory environment for virtual assets.

Kenya’s Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 came into effect in November 2025, creating a legal framework for the licensing and regulation of virtual asset service providers. The Central Bank of Kenya and Capital Markets Authority have subsequently been involved in developing regulations to operationalize the framework.

Against this backdrop, Africa Blockchain Festival 2026 will bring investors, founders, regulators, policymakers and technology companies to Nairobi under the theme “Capital, Code, and Continuity: Building Africa’s Permanent Digital Economy.”

Kenya at the Centre of Africa’s Digital Finance Conversation

During his discussion with Fabanwo, Draper pointed to Africa’s historically large unbanked population and growing adoption of digital assets as examples of how technology can connect more people to the global financial system.

“I’m very excited about what Africa’s done. Africa’s been a big part of the Bitcoin economy,” Draper said. “A lot of those people were using Bitcoin to transact and be a part of the world economy.”

He argued that Africa’s combination of mobile technology, a young population and expanding digital infrastructure creates an opportunity for the continent to move quickly as financial systems evolve.

“I think Africa can leapfrog the rest of the world by jumping from fiat currency to Bitcoin, and make all money in software before the rest of the world catches up,” Draper said.

For Kenya, the discussion is particularly relevant. The country has spent years building one of Africa’s most recognized digital payments ecosystems, and its move toward dedicated virtual asset regulation signals an effort to bring emerging blockchain and cryptocurrency activity into a more defined regulatory structure.

The Virtual Asset Service Providers Act designates the Central Bank of Kenya and the Capital Markets Authority as the relevant regulators for different categories of virtual asset businesses. The framework covers areas including virtual asset wallets, payment processors, exchanges, brokers, investment advisers and certain virtual asset offerings.

Draper said policymakers should also consider applications for blockchain technology beyond cryptocurrency trading, including payments, business operations, financial reporting and record keeping.

Nairobi Connects African Innovation With Global Capital

Fabanwo said the growing engagement between policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs is an important indication of how rapidly Africa’s blockchain ecosystem is developing.

“The core of it is trust and freedom,” said Fabanwo. “We’ve seen a lot of progress over the last three to five years, especially with African policymakers.

As young people, we’re bursting with energy, we want things to happen as quickly as possible, and we’re excited about the future.”

Holding the Festival in Nairobi is intended to place those conversations directly within one of East Africa’s most active technology and financial markets.

The event will provide a platform for Kenyan founders and technology companies to engage with international investors while also giving regulators, policymakers and industry leaders an opportunity to discuss what will be required to build a sustainable digital asset economy.

Draper Remains Open to African Investment

Draper also discussed his previous investments in Africa and said he remains interested in entrepreneurs capable of creating companies that can expand internationally.

His investment exposure to the continent has included Nigerian fintech company Paga and the African venture capital ecosystem through Savannah Fund.

“I’m very happy to continue to look and potentially invest in entrepreneurs who are doing extraordinary things, not just for Africa, but maybe from Africa to the rest of the world,” Draper said.

That message is expected to resonate strongly in Nairobi, where Kenyan startups are increasingly looking beyond the domestic market toward regional and international expansion.

Africa Blockchain Festival 2026 is designed around that connection between African innovation, international capital, technology, regulation and commercial opportunity.

For Kenya, hosting the Festival comes as the country moves from largely debating how virtual assets should be treated toward establishing the institutions and regulations that will shape how the sector develops.

Registration, sponsorship opportunities and partnership applications for Africa Blockchain Festival 2026 are now open.