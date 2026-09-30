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Lumakanda OCS charged with defilement of 14-year old girl

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Lumakanda Police Station OCS has been charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl in Lugari Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The accused appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Dorcas Mac’andere, where the prosecution opposed his release on bail and bond.

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The accused faces a charge of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

He faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1), as well as a charge of abuse of a position of authority contrary to Section 24(2) of the Act.

The court heard that the alleged offences are said to have occurred between 24th and 27th September 2026 and involve a 14-year-old girl.

In opposing the bail and bond application, prosecution submitted that the charges allegedly committed were serious in nature.

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The accused has been remanded until October 1 pending determination of bond terms.

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