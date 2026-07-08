TradeMark Africa strengthens Board with senior African trade, investment and governance leaders

TradeMark Africa (TMA) has appointed a governance leader from Rwanda Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Mali’s investment expert Ms. Safia Boly, and Kenyan industrialist Mr. Jaswinder Bedi to its Board of Directors, adding senior private-sector, agricultural transformation and continental economic governance experience, while broadening representation as TMA expands across Africa.

The appointments come as TMA advances the next phase of its 2023-2030 strategy to support inclusive, greener and digitally enabled trade across Africa. Under the strategy, TMA targets to raise and invest about $700 million, support a 33% increase in Africa’s export to the rest of the world, contribute to increase the value of intra-African trade by $70 billion and directly contribute to the creation and enhancement of 400,000 jobs by 2030.

Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, a senior public sector executive with over two decades of experience, is the immediate former Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (2021 to 2025). A member of Africa’s G20 Africa expert panel, Dr Nsanzabaganwa previously served as Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of State in charge of Economic Planning.

Ms. Safia Boly joins the Board alongside her role as Senior Vice President for Africa at Heifer International, where she leads programmes across twelve African countries reaching nearly 860,000 farming households. A former Minister in the Government of Mali, she is also a member of World Economic Forum Global Futures Council. Ms Boly brings on board experience across public policy, agricultural transformation, enterprise development and private-sector finance.

Mr. Jaswinder Bedi is Managing Director of Bedi Investments Limited and Executive Director of Fine Spinners Uganda Limited. He brings over four decades of experience in manufacturing, export development and private-sector advocacy, with significant investments across. He chairs the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency and is Vice-Chair of the East African Business Council.

TMA Board Chair, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, said the appointments would strengthen the Board’s oversight and strategic depth as the organisation expands its work across the continent.

“The incoming directors each bring a perspective that matters to TMA’s work, including enterprise, agriculture, finance and continental policy. As TMA grows its work across Africa, that range of experience will help keep the Board close to both the politics of trade and the realities faced by African firms that produce and trade across borders.”

TMA Chief Executive Officer David Beer said the appointments reflected the practical demands of export growth. “Our work is about helping African businesses reach markets with greater confidence. Dr Monique, Ms Safia and Mr Jaswinder bring exactly the kind of strategic insights and policy experience that will strengthen TMA as we work with Governments, businesses and international partners to remove trade barriers, and reduce the cost and time of moving goods across borders .”

They succeed Dr Patricia Ojangole, the CEO of Uganda Development Bank and Mr. Gabriel Negatu, who are retiring as non-executive directors effective 6 June 2026 after completing their tenure. They join an expanded Board reflecting TMA’s growing footprint across East, West, Central and Southern Africa. TMA’s Board provides strategic oversight to the organisation as it works with governments, regional economic communities, development partners and the private sector to make trade across Africa more efficient, inclusive and resilient.