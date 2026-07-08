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Dr. Muli champions African unity at Tanzania’s 7.7 cultural festival

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

National Liberal Party Leader and Anzauni Clan Leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli has called on African communities to strengthen unity by embracing their shared cultural heritage, saying traditional institutions have a critical role in promoting peace, regional integration and social cohesion.

Dr. Muli made the remarks during the annual 7.7 Celebrations, a four-day cultural festival hosted by the Sukuma community under the Busiya Kingdom in Shinyanga, where he joined traditional leaders and delegates from Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa and the Zulu Kingdom.

Attending the celebrations at the invitation of Chief Makwaia III, the 23rd monarch of the Busiya Kingdom, Dr. Muli said African communities share deep historical and cultural links that should be harnessed to foster stronger cross-border cooperation and preserve indigenous traditions for future generations.

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He urged traditional leaders across the continent to remain at the forefront of promoting peaceful coexistence, cultural identity and community development, noting that cultural diplomacy continues to play an important role in strengthening relations among African nations.

Dr. Muli has also called on the government of Kenya to recognize traditional Chiefs and empower them to assist in Governance especially land and family disputes.

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Currently the traditional clan leaders are engaged in Alternative Dispute Resolution but are not sufficiently empowered and facilitated by the national government

The annual festival, which culminates on July 7, is the largest cultural gathering of the Sukuma people, Tanzania’s largest ethnic community. It features traditional dances, cultural exhibitions, elders’ councils and prayers for rain and prosperity.

Chief Makwaia III said the celebrations continue to unite communities from across Africa while preserving the customs and traditions that define their shared heritage.

On the sidelines of the event, Dr. Muli held talks with Chief Makwaia III on expanding cooperation between the Anzauni Clan and the Busiya Kingdom in cultural exchange, education, tourism and community development.

The Kenyan delegation returned home with a goodwill message and an invitation for Sukuma elders to visit Kenya in 2027 as part of efforts to deepen cultural and people-to-people ties.

The next edition of the 7.7 Celebrations will be held in Shinyanga from July 4 to 7, 2027.

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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