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Ruto assents to Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has signed the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill, 2026, into law, paving the way for the creation of Kenya’s first fund dedicated to investing public wealth for future generations and economic stability.

The signing ceremony was held at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

The new law seeks to create a framework for mobilising and investing surplus public resources to enhance fiscal sustainability, preserve wealth for future generations and shield the economy from external shocks.

Under the Act, the Sovereign Wealth Fund will comprise three windows: a Stabilisation Fund to cushion the country during economic downturns, a Savings Fund to preserve wealth for future generations, and an Infrastructure and Development Fund to finance priority national development projects.

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The legislation also provides for an independent governance structure to oversee the management of the fund.

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The fund will be financed through designated government revenues, investment income, grants, donations and other sources approved under the law.

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