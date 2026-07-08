Kenya’s boxing quartet in camp, eyes set on Glasgow 2026 glory

Kenya’s boxing hopes for the 2026 Commonwealth Games are taking shape, with a strong team currently in camp putting the final touches on their preparations ahead of the Glasgow showpiece.

The squad, announced by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, blends established campaigners with rising talent as the team eyes a strong showing on the international stage.

Leading the men’s charge is Robert Okaka, who will compete in the light heavyweight division, alongside Boniface Mogunde in the light middleweight category. On the women’s side, Amina Martha will represent Kenya in the bantamweight class, while Rosemarion Achieng has been handed the lightweight slot. Together, the quartet forms a squad NOCK officials describe as a solid mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging prospects, all currently sharpening their skills in camp before departing for Scotland.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games run from July 23 to August 2, with the boxing competition itself scheduled to take place at the SEC Centre between July 24 and August 1. The tournament format has been adjusted for this edition, with the number of men’s weight categories reduced and the women’s divisions expanded, reflecting boxing’s continued evolution as one of the Games’ most competitive disciplines. Preliminary bouts open the competition, building toward quarterfinals, semifinals, and the gold medal fights on the tournament’s final day.

Boxing carries a proud history at the Commonwealth Games, having featured at every edition since the very first Games in 1930, and Kenya has traditionally used the tournament as a proving ground for boxers looking to establish themselves on the continental and global circuit. For this year’s quartet, the Games represent a chance to add to that legacy, testing themselves against fighters from across the 74 competing nations expected in Glasgow.

With camp now in its final stretch, attention will soon turn to travel arrangements and final preparations before the team departs for Scotland. For Okaka, Mogunde, Martha, and Achieng, the weeks ahead offer one final opportunity to fine-tune their craft before stepping into the ring on one of the sport’s biggest international stages, each hoping to bring home a medal for Kenya.