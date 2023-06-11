Trucks stuck at Namanga, Holili border posts to be granted access

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced that hundreds of trucks that were stuck at the Namanga one-stop border and Holili Border Posts will be granted access into the country.

The over 500 trucks ferrying maize from Tanzania into Kenya were denied clearance over lack of permits.

He urged Kenyan importers of Tanzanian foodstuff to apply for permits to avoid inconveniences.

CS Kuria said the two sister countries are committed to eliminating all Trade barriers in the spirit of East African Cooperation.

He said he was grateful to Presidents William Ruto and President Samia Suluhu for upholding this spirit.

The trucks have been stuck at the border for two weeks now with traders counting losses resulting in millions of shillings.

The traders accused the Tanzanian authorities of frustrating them despite having paid levies and acquiring the right import permits.