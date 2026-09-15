Trump says AI safety fears a ‘hoax’ as he rejects calls for greater safeguards

US President Donald Trump has said fears about the safety of AI are a “hoax”, as he criticised calls to have more guardrails for the fast-moving technology.

It comes after Jack Clark, a co-founder of AI giant Anthropic, said that a “kill switch” for dangerous AI that can be checked by a third party may need to be mandatory for the industry.

Clark’s comments followed warnings about the risks the technology poses to humanity that have been raised in recent days by several executives and staff at leading AI firms.

Those concerns triggered a selloff in shares of some tech firms on Monday as investors weighed the impact of a potential slowdown in the development of AI.

In a series of social media posts on Monday, the US president compared warnings about AI to the “Global Warming Scam”, that he said was “being perpetrated by the Radical Left Dumocrats”.

Trump also called himself “the Hoax Buster”, likening concerns about the safety of the technology to what he called “the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX”.

In another post he wrote: “There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!”

And earlier on Monday, Trump posted on social media that the only “guardrails” needed for AI was a “strong and smart” president.