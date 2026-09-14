Ruto unveils Ksh23B road investment for Kisumu during Nyanza tour

President William Ruto has announced a Ksh23 billion road investment for Kisumu County as part of efforts to expand connectivity and open up new opportunities for trade and economic activity.

Speaking during the second day of his development tour of Nyanza, Ruto said the funding will support the construction of eight roads covering 270 kilometres across the county.

He said the projects will improve connectivity within Kisumu and neighbouring counties, including through the Chemelil-Muhoroni/Junction road, which will strengthen links between Kisumu and Kericho and improve access to markets for farmers and traders.

“Kisumu County will not be left behind in our infrastructure transformation plan,” he stated.

Ruto inspected ongoing works on the Chemelil-Muhoroni/Junction road, a Ksh5.7 billion project forming part of the wider Ksh15.7 billion Kisumu-Chemelil-Muhoroni-Kipsitet road upgrade being implemented in three phases.

In Nyando Constituency, the President launched construction of the 12-kilometre Rabuor-Chiga road at a cost of Ksh962 million.

The road will provide an alternative link between Kondele and the Kisumu-Ahero road at Rabuor Market.

Ruto also commissioned the Ksh8.4 billion Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Project in Kisumu City, which will connect an additional 53,000 households to reliable water and 23,000 to sewerage services.

The project will more than double sewerage coverage in the city while reducing water losses by 27 per cent.

More than 7,000 affordable housing units will also be connected to water and sewerage services, while major health facilities will receive 24-hour water supply and sanitation services.

On housing, Ruto said the government is investing Ksh44 billion in Kisumu County under the Affordable Housing Programme.

The investment will deliver 12,000 housing units, 20 modern markets and student hostels with a capacity of 12,000 beds.

He added that the government is constructing 20,000 housing units for police officers across the country to provide them with decent and dignified accommodation.