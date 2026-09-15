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Martin Kimani appointed UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read
Previously, Kimani served as Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations in New York (2020-2024)

Kenya has secured another high-level international position following the appointment of Ambassador Martin Kimani as the new Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO).

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment, with Kimani succeeding Ghana’s Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee.

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DPPA is mandated to advance UN efforts in conflict prevention and peacebuilding globally.

Kimani brings more than 25 years of experience in international relations, peace and security, and multilateral diplomacy across government, regional organisations and the non-governmental and private sectors.

He previously served as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 2020 to 2024.

During Kenya’s tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from 2021 to 2022, Kimani served as President of the Council in October 2021.

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He also chaired the Council’s Ad Hoc Working Group on Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa and co-chaired the Informal Expert Group on Climate and Security in 2022.

In 2023, Kimani served as President of the Executive Board of the UN Development Programme, UN Population Fund and UN Office for Project Services.

His previous government roles include Director of Kenya’s National Counter Terrorism Centre and the President’s Special Envoy for Countering Violent Extremism from 2015 to 2020.

He also served as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN Environment Programme and UN-Habitat from 2012 to 2015, and as Director of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s Conflict Early Warning and Response Mechanism from 2011 to 2012.

In the non-governmental sector, Kimani has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Africa Center, Executive Director of the Center on International Cooperation at New York University and Deputy Director of the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.

He holds a PhD and a master’s degree in War Studies from King’s College London and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of New Hampshire in the United States.

His appointment adds to Kenya’s growing representation in senior international institutions and positions the country to contribute further to global efforts on peace, security and conflict prevention in Africa.

Explainer: The role of DPPA

The United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) leads the UN’s efforts in preventive diplomacy, mediation, conflict prevention, and peacebuilding.

DPPA supports the Secretary-General’s peace initiatives, oversees mediation, political transition and peacebuilding processes, and assists Member States with electoral processes.

It also supports special political missions, provides early warning and political analysis, and works with regional partners to address political crises and sustain peace.

 

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