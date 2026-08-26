TSC invites nominations for 2026 World Teachers’ Day Awards

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has invited nominations for the 2026 World Teachers’ Day (WTD) Awards, seeking to recognise teachers who have made exceptional contributions to teaching and learning across Kenya.

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated globally on 5 October each year to acknowledge and recognise the important role teachers play in shaping societies and transforming lives.

The 2026 awards will be held under the tagline “Twawaenzi Walimu – Mashujaa Wetu”, which translates to “We honour teachers – our heroes”.

According to the TSC, the initiative seeks to identify, recognise and celebrate teachers and dedicated leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, leadership and impact in advancing teaching and learning across the country.

The Commission is encouraging members of the public and the teaching fraternity to nominate teachers whose work deserves national recognition.

Teachers can nominate themselves, while colleagues can also nominate fellow teachers whose dedication and achievements have made a significant difference in their schools and communities.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate excellence in education and highlight the contribution of teachers to Kenya’s development.

Nominations close on Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

Teachers and members of the public can submit self or peer nominations through the TSC website.