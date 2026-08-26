Mombasa City urged to improve transport sector to sustain maritime trade

Business community in the coastal city of Mombasa are calling on Mombasa County Government to improve local transport systems in a bid to attract additional investments in the maritime sector.

According to the leaders, efficient transport sector at the port city will also help expand trade and strengthen its position as a leading commercial hub for East and Central Africa.

The leader drawn from the Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Mombasa Chapter said the growing cargo volumes through the Port of Mombasa present major investment opportunities, but warned that the city must strengthen its logistics systems, infrastructure, skills and investment environment to fully benefit from the growth.

KNCCI representative Abud Jamal said the forum brought together the business community and key stakeholders, including public authorities, the County Assembly and the Kenya Maritime Authority.

“We want to position our investors, entrepreneurs, manufacturers and logisticians in a better position to take advantage of capacity building and capital injection,” he said.

Jamal said improving efficiency in the maritime and logistics sector would enable businesses to compete regionally and globally by providing services and products that meet international standards.

Kenya Maritime Authority Assistant Director of Ports and Shipping Services Juma Ahmed said the discussions were critical in positioning Mombasa as an investment-ready destination.

Ahmed said the Port of Mombasa had recorded significant growth over the past five years, with cargo and vessel traffic increasing by about 12.5%.

He said the growth had created new opportunities for investors and traders, but warned that Mombasa must prepare for the changing demands of the maritime industry.

“The opportunities for investment and traders have also increased. What we have to do as a port city and as a country is to be ready to embrace these changes and capitalise on the growth of volumes of trade coming through the Port of Mombasa,” said Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Mauritius-based logistics expert and Logi-Consult Chief Executive Officer Rhavy Nursimulu challenged Mombasa to look beyond its traditional role as a transit port and develop a broader maritime and logistics value chain.

Nursimulu said Mombasa had the potential to become a centre for trade, logistics, maritime learning and business conferences while creating greater value from the blue economy.

The stakeholders said sustained dialogue between the government, private sector and maritime players would be key to ensuring that the growth of the Port of Mombasa translates into increased investment, job creation and economic opportunities for the Coast region and the wider East African market.