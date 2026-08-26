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Accounting Officers directed to review projects, progammes within two weeks

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Head of Public Service Felix Koskei

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has directed Accounting Officers in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to comprehensively review projects and programmes and directives within two weeks.

Speaking Wednesday after convening a virtual consultative meeting with Principal Secretaries, Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of State Corporations and Government-Owned Enterprises, Koskei said the directive will consolidate implementation across Government, help align resources and address areas where mandates and responsibilities intersect.

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He tasked Accounting Officers with providing factual communication on the work being undertaken across Government.

“Accounting Officers hold the institutional record and are well placed to ensure that progress is communicated accurately and supported by verifiable evidence,” said the Head of Public Service.

He called upon ministries, departments and State Corporations to work together to improve public services.

“Our engagement, anchored on the theme “Finishing Strong through Deliberate and Intentional Management”, focused on improving coordination, accelerating implementation and ensuring that Government programmes deliver the intended results,” he said.

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He further said that the Government will continue advancing the Zero Fault Audit and the revitalisation of Regulatory Authorities and Agencies, with emphasis on accountability, effective institutions and better service delivery to Kenyans.

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