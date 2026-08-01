Turkana county signs MoU to expand menstrual health services

Turkana County Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Days for Girls Kenya (DfGK) to improve access to menstrual and postpartum health services for up to 4,000 women and girls in Kakuma and Kalobeyei refugee settings over the next three years.

The partnership seeks to address period poverty by providing reusable, custom-made menstrual and postpartum kits while promoting menstrual health education, dignity and positive social attitudes towards menstruation.

Days for Girls Kenya is a national non-governmental organisation affiliated with Days for Girls International. It works to advance menstrual equity, health and dignity while advocating for policies and practices that eliminate period poverty.

Deputy Governor Dr. John Erus signed the agreement on behalf of the County Government, while Country Programme Manager Annette Muchendiza signed for Days for Girls Kenya. The ceremony was witnessed by Director for Litigation, Legal Audit and Compliance Ekal Lokoruka, representing the Office of the County Attorney.

Under the agreement, the organisation will work closely with the county during an initial six-month phase to distribute custom-made menstrual and postpartum kits to 2,426 women and girls living in the refugee community. A further 800 postpartum mothers from the host community will also benefit from the initiative.

Welcoming the partnership, Dr. Erus called for close collaboration with existing county coordination structures to ensure efficient implementation of the programme.

He directed the organisation to work through the County Steering Group (CSG), which coordinates interventions by development partners across various sectors.

“It is important to note that the County has created a structure for coordination of interventions by development partners at the CSG. I therefore direct Days for Girls to join the CSG and find the right sector working group moving forward,” said Dr. Erus.

Muchendiza said the organisation’s goal is to ensure that women and girls do not lose their dignity because of menstruation or postpartum health challenges.

She said the programme will also focus on changing societal perceptions through community training and awareness to promote positive attitudes towards menstrual and postpartum health.

“One of our project objectives is to assist society to change its perception. This we will achieve through training to inculcate positive attitudes towards menstruation and postpartum health,” she said.

Over the three-year implementation period, the project will collect and use data to inform future interventions, deliver menstrual and postpartum health education using an internationally recognised curriculum, and advocate for the integration of menstrual and postpartum health programmes into humanitarian interventions.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen collaboration between the county government and humanitarian partners working in refugee and host communities to improve the health, dignity and well-being of women and girls.

The MoU signing was attended by Gladys Arika, Director of KISEDP Clinical Services; Imoit Seamus Ekuwam, Director of KISEDP Education and Social Protection; Mike Aupe, Deputy Director for Partnerships; and Simon Mobegi, Menstrual Health Educator at Days for Girls Kenya.