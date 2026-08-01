BusinessLocal Business

Kenya eyes tourism boost as US Congress delegation visits

The visit will help lawmakers better understand opportunities for collaboration in conservation, clean energy, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and commerce.

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
1 Min Read

Kenya is banking on high-level tourism diplomacy following the visit by a delegation of eight members of the United States Congress currently touring the country.

Speaking after hosting the delegation, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano said the visit is a strong endorsement of Kenya as a premier tourist destination and an opportunity to deepen cooperation in tourism, trade, conservation, energy and investment.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The lawmakers, who are visiting Kenya for the first time, are expected to tour the Maasai Mara National Reserve and witness the Great Wildebeest Migration. Miano expressed optimism that the experience will encourage them to return and promote Kenya to other American visitors.

A member of the U.S. congressional delegation said Kenya plays a critical role in strengthening U.S.-Africa relations, adding that the visit will help lawmakers better understand opportunities for collaboration in conservation, clean energy, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and commerce.

The delegation also pledged to serve as ambassadors for Kenya upon their return to the United States by promoting the country as a top tourism destination and encouraging greater American investment in its growing economy.

Crisis-hit Pakistan strikes $3bn IMF bailout deal
NCBA, CFAO Motors strike vehicle financing deal
Apple says most US-bound iPhones no longer made in China
Express Kitchen taps growing urban taste in expansion drive
Court halts Equity Bank’s takeover of TransCentury
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article UDA remains strong and open to work with like-minded parties, says DP Kindiki
Next Article Farmers fear income loss over mining rare earth at Mrima Hill
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Farmers fear income loss over mining rare earth at Mrima Hill
Business Local Business
UDA remains strong and open to work with like-minded parties, says DP Kindiki
Local News NEWS
Turkana county signs MoU to expand menstrual health services
County News NEWS
Kenya elected to ISA Council for 2027–2030 term
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

CBK signals forex market stability by year end

Business

Sanlam announces opening date for 10-day Rights Issue aimed at raising Ksh 2.5 billion

BusinessLocal Business

RBA seeks tighter measures to bolster pension remittance

BusinessLocal Business

KPA lauded for enhancing efficiency at the Likoni Ferry Crossing channel

Show More