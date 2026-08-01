Kenya eyes tourism boost as US Congress delegation visits

Kenya is banking on high-level tourism diplomacy following the visit by a delegation of eight members of the United States Congress currently touring the country.

Speaking after hosting the delegation, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano said the visit is a strong endorsement of Kenya as a premier tourist destination and an opportunity to deepen cooperation in tourism, trade, conservation, energy and investment.

The lawmakers, who are visiting Kenya for the first time, are expected to tour the Maasai Mara National Reserve and witness the Great Wildebeest Migration. Miano expressed optimism that the experience will encourage them to return and promote Kenya to other American visitors.

A member of the U.S. congressional delegation said Kenya plays a critical role in strengthening U.S.-Africa relations, adding that the visit will help lawmakers better understand opportunities for collaboration in conservation, clean energy, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and commerce.

The delegation also pledged to serve as ambassadors for Kenya upon their return to the United States by promoting the country as a top tourism destination and encouraging greater American investment in its growing economy.