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Kenya elected to ISA Council for 2027–2030 term

Kenya’s election to the ISA Council strengthens the country’s voice in shaping the global regulatory framework for deep-seabed activities

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
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Kenya’s election to the ISA Council strengthens the country’s voice in shaping the global regulatory framework for deep-seabed activities

Kenya has been elected to the Council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for the 2027–2030 term.

ISA is an international organisation established under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to oversee mineral-related activities in areas of the ocean beyond national jurisdiction.

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The election took place during the just-concluded 31st Session of the ISA Assembly, held in Kingston, Jamaica.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Korir Sing’oei, noted that the election reflects the confidence of the international community in Kenya’s longstanding commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Korir Sing’oei

“This commitment encompasses rules-based ocean governance, the sustainable management of the common heritage of humankind, the advancement of maritime scientific research, and the promotion of equitable and inclusive stewardship of the world’s oceans”, he said.

Kenya’s election to the ISA Council strengthens the country’s voice in shaping the global regulatory framework for deep-seabed activities, advancing equitable benefit-sharing, promoting marine scientific research, and ensuring robust environmental safeguards.

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Additionally, it reinforces Kenya’s leadership in sustainable ocean governance and the blue economy, enabling the nation to more effectively champion African and developing-country interests within this critical multilateral forum.

Dr Sing’oei further reaffirmed that Kenya remains firmly dedicated to ensuring the effective implementation of the outcomes of the Nairobi Sustainable Blue Economy Conference and the Eleventh Our Ocean Conference held in Mombasa—the first Our Ocean Conference ever hosted in the African region.

“These efforts will be pursued in close partnership with fellow ISA members and fully in line with the mandate of UNCLOS”, he said.

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