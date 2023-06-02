Tusker, Gor in a hotly contested battle over KPL title

Holders Tusker FC and record local champions Gor Mahia have been locked in an exhilarating title race throughout this season, each team taking turns at the top of the table.

The unpredictability of this season’s outcome has kept fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the ultimate winner. As the 2022/2023 season draws to a close, both sets of fans are hoping that their team will emerge victorious.

Following a great match between the two teams in their second-leg encounter, which ended in a draw, Tusker still holds the top position, with only a one-point lead over second-placed Gor.

When asked about his approach for the remaining three fixtures, Coach Matano expressed his determination to win every match that lies ahead. “Playing hard, playing well, and securing victories,” he emphasized.

On the other hand, his opposite number, Coach Mckinstry, is not ready to relinquish the title chase just yet. He understands the challenges posed by the remaining fixtures but remains focused on chasing down the leaders, the Brewers, until the very end. “The race is still on, and it will go down to the wire,” he declared.

In the upcoming round 32, Tusker FC will face Wazito FC at Muhoroni Stadium, while Gor Mahia will play Ulinzi Stars at the MISC Kasarani.

In other remaining matches,the Brewers will take on Posta Rangers and already relegated Vihiga Bullets in the final fixtures of the season while K’Ogalo locks horns against Kakamega Homeboyz and City Stars.

The winner of the league will represent the county in CAF Champions League despite missing out prize money after Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa disclosed that there will be no cash awards for the overall champions due to the financial challenge the federation is facing