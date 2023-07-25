Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward from Man Utd

Nottingham Forest have signed Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old moves on from Old Trafford, with Forest believed to have paid United a fee of £15m.

Elanga had been with United since he was 12 and achieved a first-team breakthrough in 2021, reaching 55 appearances before Forest stepped in.

He said: “It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well.”

Elanga added: “It’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at the City Ground.

“I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place.

“I’ve been here with United. It’s a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Elanga had been on United’s pre-season tour of the USA but travelled back to complete the move and become Forest’s second summer signing after defender Ola Aina.

He joins Steve Cooper’s side despite intrest from clubs in Germany and Everton,whom Elanga was close to joining on loan in January.

Elanga registered four senior goals for United and although he failed to score from 26 games last season, he made just seven starts.

“Anthony had a number of excellent options in front of him to choose from so we are naturally delighted that from those he has chosen to become a Nottingham Forest player,” said Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson.