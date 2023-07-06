Home Podcasts Twitwe Ita: Ukunukili kwonania kana aka misyini nimo maungamitye misyi

Twitwe Ita: Ukunukili kwonania kana aka misyini nimo maungamitye misyi

Msupa na Mwanaa maineenea ukuniki ula wikitwe ni KNBS yiulu wa aume ngaliko sya misyini kwithiwa mateuthinikia misyi maisianiwa na aume kuu ma-town-ini na aka kwithiwa nemo maungamitye misyi.

Kitumi ni kyau?

kiico

