Two arrested as police recover stolen livestock in Garissa

Police in Bura East Sub-County, Garissa County, have recovered 40 stolen heads of cattle and arrested two suspects following a multi-agency operation.

The operation, conducted on Friday, September 4, led to the recovery of the livestock, which was documented before being returned to its rightful owners.

The two suspects were taken into custody and are awaiting formal processing and arraignment in court.

he National Police Service commended members of the community for promptly reporting the theft and cooperating with officers, which led to the recovery of the stolen livestock.