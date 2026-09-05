Kericho calls for stronger disability inclusion and support

Government efforts to support persons with disabilities have continued to open opportunities for inclusion, but stronger implementation of existing programmes is needed to ensure PWDs benefit fully.

Speaking in Kericho, Philip Muge, National Ambassador for Human Rights and People with Disabilities, welcomed progress made through disability legislations and government social programmes, while calling for greater implementation at the county level.

Muge cited the Presidential Disability Act of 2025, enacted in May last year, as an important step towards strengthening the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities. He urged policymakers to build on the legislation by ensuring its provisions are fully implemented.

He particularly called for adherence to the five per cent employment provision for persons with disabilities, saying this would enable more people to secure jobs, participate in the economy and lead independent lives.

Muge also highlighted government efforts to provide assistive devices, but said authorities should ensure the equipment supplied is durable, appropriate and suited to the needs of individual users.

He urged county governments to involve persons with disabilities in planning and procurement of assistive devices, saying their participation would help ensure that equipment addresses the challenges they face.

In Kericho, one of the priorities he identified is installation of a Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) machine at the county’s Level Five Hospital. He said the equipment would improve hearing assessments and reduce the need for residents to travel to other facilities for specialised services.

The cost of hearing assessments was another concern raised by Muge, particularly for people seeking official registration as persons with disabilities. He urged county authorities to strengthen local assessment services to make the process more accessible and affordable.

Education, he said, was another area where existing government support should be strengthened. While bursaries are available, Muge called for full funding for learners in special schools to provide greater support for children with disabilities and their families.

He also acknowledged the rollout of government social programmes, including the Social Health Authority (SHA), but urged authorities to ensure that such initiatives address the unique needs of persons with disabilities.

Muge proposed expanding SHA coverage to include assistive devices and related services, which he said were essential for communication, mobility, education and independence.

As the country continues implementing disability policies, Muge called on national and county governments to build on progress already made and ensure that persons with disabilities are included in decision-making processes.

He said stronger implementation, better access to specialised services, inclusive planning and adequate financing would help ensure that persons with disabilities benefit fully from government programmes and rights intended to improve their welfare.